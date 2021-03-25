Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $22,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $270,723,080. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ stock opened at $213.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.69. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.16.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

