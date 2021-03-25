MASQ Trading 19.1% Lower This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $5,033.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00453838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00058623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00171127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00050250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.58 or 0.00743792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00075978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,308,238 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

