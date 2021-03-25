TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Position Reduced by VIEX Capital Advisors LLC

VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271,307 shares during the period. TETRA Technologies accounts for approximately 0.3% of VIEX Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 46.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,138,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 219,259 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,348,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,313. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $336.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

