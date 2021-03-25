Ade LLC Buys Shares of 7,999 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.45. The company had a trading volume of 444,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,294. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

