Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $6.23 Million Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 371,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Vale by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36,146 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $16.31. 1,384,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,651,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

