Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,555. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $166,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $213,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

