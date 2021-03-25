Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises about 1.2% of Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.28 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

