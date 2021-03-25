North Run Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

North Run Capital LP lowered its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,500 shares during the quarter. Harsco comprises approximately 5.3% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Run Capital LP owned approximately 0.32% of Harsco worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Harsco by 13.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Harsco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harsco by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Harsco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,353. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

