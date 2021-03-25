Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.80 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,260. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.