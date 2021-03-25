North Run Capital LP Purchases 124,822 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

North Run Capital LP boosted its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,822 shares during the quarter. PowerFleet makes up 14.4% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. North Run Capital LP owned 0.05% of PowerFleet worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 354.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWFL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 2,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWFL. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

