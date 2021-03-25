Select Equity Group L.P. Has $123.11 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,781 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $123,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.03. The company had a trading volume of 647,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.46 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

