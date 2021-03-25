Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Kering stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 79,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

