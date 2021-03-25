Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get Realogy alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realogy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Realogy by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 713,245 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000.

Shares of RLGY remained flat at $$14.55 during trading hours on Thursday. 21,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Realogy has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.