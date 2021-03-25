AdEx Network Trading 8% Lower This Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $121.16 million and $13.24 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00050424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.41 or 0.00640273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00063421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00023783 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,232,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,089,681 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

