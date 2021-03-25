CONTRACOIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $117,186.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and $117,186.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,780 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

