940 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,166,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $1,234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE:RGR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.44. 8,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,459. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

