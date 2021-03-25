tru Independence LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,980,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.49. 184,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

