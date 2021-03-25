Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.28% of Sally Beauty worth $33,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $19,292,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 36,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,870. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

