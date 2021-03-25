Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,822 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $34,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,780,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 173,145 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 212.5% during the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after buying an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $111.81. 11,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

