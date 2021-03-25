Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.55 Million Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.95% of Atrion worth $34,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Atrion by 472.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRI traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $639.85. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $655.54 and its 200-day moving average is $642.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.13. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $755.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

