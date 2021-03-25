Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,027 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $35,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,855,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,436,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,949,110 shares of company stock valued at $609,382,964 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 198,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,597,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

