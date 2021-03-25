Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Invests $14.79 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up about 5.8% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. 450,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,504,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.