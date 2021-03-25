Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires Shares of 11,284 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 3.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $347.46. 2,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,310. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.13 and its 200 day moving average is $338.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

