Valueworks LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Valueworks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems makes up 2.9% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,603,000 after acquiring an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,961 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $28,726,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 934,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

SPR traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $47.85. 168,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

