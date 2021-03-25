III Capital Management Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

III Capital Management trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,078. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.51 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $98.39 and a one year high of $165.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.34.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

