FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.20.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.00. 68,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,071. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

