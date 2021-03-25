Ade LLC Acquires Shares of 3,727 SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Ade LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 84,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

TOTL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,403. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

