Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.6% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of The Blackstone Group worth $42,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after buying an additional 82,405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after buying an additional 155,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,697,000 after purchasing an additional 202,961 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $72.70. 92,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,017. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

