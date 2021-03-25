Cashaa 24-Hour Volume Tops $542,282.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $79.68 million and approximately $542,282.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.65 or 0.00643749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00063537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00023891 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

Cashaa Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.