Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $27.03 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of General Mills worth $27,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,067,000 after purchasing an additional 115,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,128,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 195,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.