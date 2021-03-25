Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.78. The company had a trading volume of 184,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $102.83 and a 1-year high of $135.88. The company has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

