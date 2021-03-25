Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $11.63 Million Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,111. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

