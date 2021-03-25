Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $12.73 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 155,669 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,908,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 47,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

