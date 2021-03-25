2,500 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Ade LLC

Ade LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $82.28. 12,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

