LMR Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 515.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,950.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.86.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $58.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,260.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,263.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,023.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,203.08 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

