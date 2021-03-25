Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.90.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $11.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.35. 3,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.