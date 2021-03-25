First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 262.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,246. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

