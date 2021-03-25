Ade LLC Purchases Shares of 41,557 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Ade LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 190,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850,481. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

