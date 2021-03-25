Ade LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.78. 2,075,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,416,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $251.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.