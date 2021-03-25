Ade LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Ade LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.23. 1,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

