Ade LLC Purchases Shares of 68,387 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ade LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742,534 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

