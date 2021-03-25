Greenhouse Funds LLLP Reduces Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP cut its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247,693 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Envestnet by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

