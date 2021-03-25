Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 33,399 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.17. 1,824,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,142,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.