Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys New Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 849,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,000. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up approximately 1.4% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned 1.95% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.27. 81,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

