Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $50.37 Million Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 759,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,369,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for approximately 3.5% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 4.47% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,504,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,369. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $108.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

