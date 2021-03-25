Greenhouse Funds LLLP Increases Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,774 shares during the period. The Hain Celestial Group accounts for about 3.6% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $38,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,639,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after buying an additional 595,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

HAIN traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

