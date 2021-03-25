Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212,480 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 715,191 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 2.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 1.01% of Autodesk worth $675,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $260.48. 33,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 137.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,623. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

