Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 58,372 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 147.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 0.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.88. 108,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

