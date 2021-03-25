Lynrock Lake LP Makes New Investment in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 166,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Asure Software accounts for about 0.1% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lynrock Lake LP owned approximately 0.90% of Asure Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Asure Software by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 470,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 524.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

ASUR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,559. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $147.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

