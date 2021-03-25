Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 886 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 132,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP traded down $7.79 on Thursday, reaching $796.44. 2,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,513. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $857.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $868.60. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $517.16 and a 12 month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

